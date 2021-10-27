LETTER TO THE EDITOR: November is Elks Veterans Remembrance Month

In an effort to recognize and support our nation’s veterans, Elks National President Keith Mills has proclaimed November to be Veterans Remembrance Month.

This month, we urge all Americans to join the Elks in service to the veterans in your community. Let us remember the words of Elk member and U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who said, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.”

Despite the challenges of the last year, the Elks lived by their pledge to never forget our veterans. When the pandemic created a crisis for many veterans, Elks were there. Our members repurposed funds from hastily canceled events to buy masks, hand sanitizer and protective equipment for veterans and caregivers at risk of COVID. When VA food pantries shut down and veterans’ dinners were canceled, Elks packed and delivered food baskets directly to local veterans.