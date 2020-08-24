LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘O,’ where do we go from here?

The Morning News published an article on Aug. 1 titled “Orlando Hudson says he won’t wear a Black Lives Matter shirt.” In the article, Hudson was quoted several times as a panelist at a conversation on policing event held at Dominion Church in Darlington. Hudson was quoted as stating, “… We have lost our identity as a Black culture.”
Here’s the thing: Protesting has always been a part of Black culture, including, but not limited to civil rights era demonstrations. The aforementioned quote along with several other remarks made by Hudson during the event were both uninformed and highly problematic
Hudson chided the community for “Black on Black” crime, a concept that is fallacious and detracts from the fact that Black people are killed by police officers at a disproportionate rate when compared to other ethnic groups. Studies correlate crime with proximity, socioeconomic status, etc. Racist practices such as redlining have helped to ensure that communities across the country, but especially in the South, remain divided by race and socioeconomic status.
Shouting about “Black on Black” crime is an unnecessary distraction from the fact that there seems to be a more concerted opinion and likely action by the system to bring those cases involving crimes where both parties are Black to justice than there is when the harm is inflicted by representatives of the system.
Hudson is also quoted as saying, “Most people have virtually unlimited opportunities for education,” which is hyperbole — especially considering Darlington lies near the heart of the Corridor of Shame, a stretch along Interstate 95 that’s notorious for its less-than-adequate schools and lack of resources. Instead of encouraging kids to be doctors or lawyers, let’s give kids the resources and information to make an informed decision on what they want to do with their lives.
Trade schools offer a variety of skills and degrees that allow people to earn a good living. And not to mention the affordability of trade schools and two-year institutions that remove the burden of student loan debt associated with four-year institutions.
Hudson is an example of how society places athletes on pedestals. Far too often athletes and celebrities are uninformed and end up using their platforms in ways that are destructive. Hudson suggested Lebron James is able to say what he wants because of his status, but James has been active in his community since entering the NBA, and he along with other athletes has used his voice to speak out against social injustices and the killing of innocent Black people.
The difference between those athletes/celebrities and Hudson? They are informed and in tune with what’s really affecting the Black community. And Hudson? Well, he had an opportunity to knock this one out of the park, but instead he swung and missed.
CHAD BACOTE
Darlington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!