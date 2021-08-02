LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on COVID vaccines

Old Guy on COVID vaccines

First of all, let me say that the wife and I both got our shots in February with no ill effects.

I think I have a possible solution to the problem of the unvaccinated. President Joe Biden has floated the possibility of $100 to get them vaccinated. I don’t think $100 will do it. However, $500-$1000 just might!

Now hear me out. The government has already doled out $3,300 ($700, $1,400 and $1,200 checks to MOST) with money it doesn’t have, so why not another $500 at least. Since only 50% remain unvaccinated anyway, another $500 would be much less than already spent, and if that gets us to the 70% to 80% needed to reach herd immunity, then why not?

It does concern me that there are so many breakthrough infections, but if the “powers that be” think the unvaccinated are the issue, then what’s another $500 to possibly end this thing? I would almost guarantee that the knowledge of a $500 check at the end of the second shot would move the needle on most of the resistance.

We would at least see how much resistance was truly principled and who could be “bought off”!

ROGER BAZEN

Coward