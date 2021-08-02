 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on COVID vaccines
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on COVID vaccines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Old Guy on COVID vaccines

First of all, let me say that the wife and I both got our shots in February with no ill effects.

I think I have a possible solution to the problem of the unvaccinated. President Joe Biden has floated the possibility of $100 to get them vaccinated. I don’t think $100 will do it. However, $500-$1000 just might!

Now hear me out. The government has already doled out $3,300 ($700, $1,400 and $1,200 checks to MOST) with money it doesn’t have, so why not another $500 at least. Since only 50% remain unvaccinated anyway, another $500 would be much less than already spent, and if that gets us to the 70% to 80% needed to reach herd immunity, then why not?

It does concern me that there are so many breakthrough infections, but if the “powers that be” think the unvaccinated are the issue, then what’s another $500 to possibly end this thing? I would almost guarantee that the knowledge of a $500 check at the end of the second shot would move the needle on most of the resistance.

We would at least see how much resistance was truly principled and who could be “bought off”!

ROGER BAZEN

Coward

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A radical perspective on the Olympics

Perhaps it is because I am a clinical/sport psychologist, or maybe because I have had children, or maybe because I once was a child, but I find myself watching the Olympics with the realization that so many young athletes have given up their childhood to achieve these lofty accomplishments at such a young age.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vaccination sites, times aren’t convenient

In recent months, Florence has stressed how important it is that all citizens get vaccinated against COVID-19. Visit the websites of local pharmacies and hospitals and you will see scrolling banners and bold-faced links to information on how to get tested and where to get vaccinated.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bills a threat to domestic tech industry

I am as skeptical as the next guy about big tech’s abuses on conservative voices. However, a number of new Democrat-driven bills have been proposed by Congress seeking to cripple our domestic technology industry – disguised as anti-trust legislation. These are bills that stand in opposition to the tech industry that we have built right here in America and invite countries like China to take the driver’s seat in leading global tech innovation.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden making division worse

Former President Donald Trump saying the 2020 presidential election was fixed is called "The Big Lie" by his detractors. If that's The Big Lie, what would President Joe Biden saying he wanted to unite the country be called, "The Biggest Lie"? I've never seen a president try harder to divide the country.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Better or worse?

When I saw the color photograph on the Opinion page of the Sunday, June 27 edition of the Morning News of two donkey carts being loaded with brick by hand in a tunnel at a brick factory in Bagdad, Iraq, I wonder why we had to militarily destroy that country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert