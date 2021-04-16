LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on local radio

I want to commend 100.1 FM in our area for starting a "classic country " format. After listening for a week or so, I like it. They manage to fit in some old standards by Hank Sr., Merle Haggard, George Jones and Johnny Cash with some of the ’80s stuff by the Bellamy Brothers, Statler Brothers, etc.

A few years ago I got satellite radio so I could hear REAL MUSIC like this along with OLDIES (primarily ’60s-70s). With the local station now playing REAL country, if another local station would start a real oldies station, I might be able to cancel my satellite subscription. I mean oldies that is REAL music, not the head-banging noise that some classic rock stations try to pawn off as music!