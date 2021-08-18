 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on new stadiums
0 Comments
letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on new stadiums

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Old guy on new stadiums

I read with enthusiasm about the new Florence football stadiums in the Morning News, and I am truly happy and appreciate the efforts of all involved in bringing these much-needed improvements to our schools.

When I see the new video boards, however, I lament what I suspect will happen here. The new video and sound systems will no doubt be used to pump awful NOISE in these stadiums to be passed off as music but is anything BUT music during the games! Instead of tunes like “Sweet Caroline” or “Under the Boardwalk” that are staples that EVERYONE (including students) know and love, we will no doubt be subjected to the nonsensical NOISE that some of today’s young think mistakenly is music.

Now I realize the purpose is an effort to get the youngsters fired up. I do believe, however, that more consideration should be given to older patrons who actually paid the bills for these stadiums.

A few years from now when us old folks have passed from the scene, today’s young people (who then will be paying the bills) can play this nonsense and make their kids angry!

Have a good day.

ROGER BAZEN

Coward

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get all of the medical facts

It’s time to get medical facts that are not on talking points. The article of Aug. 3 reprinted on page A8 in the Morning News from the L.A. Times listed myths and facts about COVID. Simply reverse the columns for more accuracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of Community Health Centers

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A radical perspective on the Olympics

Perhaps it is because I am a clinical/sport psychologist, or maybe because I have had children, or maybe because I once was a child, but I find myself watching the Olympics with the realization that so many young athletes have given up their childhood to achieve these lofty accomplishments at such a young age.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time to double down on vaccination choice

The Morning News has recently published a number of well-written and informative articles regarding the current status of the COVID pandemic from local, state and national perspectives. Particularly relevant was the article on vaccine myths and facts (Tuesday, Aug. 3, page A8).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert