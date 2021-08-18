LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on new stadiums

Old guy on new stadiums

I read with enthusiasm about the new Florence football stadiums in the Morning News, and I am truly happy and appreciate the efforts of all involved in bringing these much-needed improvements to our schools.

When I see the new video boards, however, I lament what I suspect will happen here. The new video and sound systems will no doubt be used to pump awful NOISE in these stadiums to be passed off as music but is anything BUT music during the games! Instead of tunes like “Sweet Caroline” or “Under the Boardwalk” that are staples that EVERYONE (including students) know and love, we will no doubt be subjected to the nonsensical NOISE that some of today’s young think mistakenly is music.

Now I realize the purpose is an effort to get the youngsters fired up. I do believe, however, that more consideration should be given to older patrons who actually paid the bills for these stadiums.

A few years from now when us old folks have passed from the scene, today’s young people (who then will be paying the bills) can play this nonsense and make their kids angry!

Have a good day.

ROGER BAZEN

