LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old guy on sports

Old guy on sports

Many crazy things in society are accepted by younger folk today while we older ones just shake our head in disbelief. I’m choosing not to expound on those today and instead speak on a lighter topic that probably divides young and old as well, but not as seriously.

In watching basketball this year I’m wondering why these players (and coaches) practice and grind and play against one another and then go sit 6 feet apart while wearing masks? Anyone who has an ounce of common sense can see this is ridiculous.

I’m also tired of these endless REVIEWS in all of sports. These games are played by humans. Humans make mistakes sometimes. Let the games be CALLED by humans and move on! Football games go on for four hours-plus because of these endless reviews, and basketball games that used to last two hours go two-plus now. Ban instant replays in the arena on controversial plays to avoid a riot and move on.