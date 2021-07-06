 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy thanks Phillip Cockfield!
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy thanks Phillip Cockfield!

Old Guy thanks Phillip Cockfield!

I was very happy to see my high school pay tribute to Phillip Cockfield and for the Morning News covering the event in Friday’s paper.

I graduated from Hannah-Pamplico in 1975 when Philip started there. For the next four years when I was in college, I kept the stats for football, basketball and baseball at H-P. (Although they called me a student assistant, I really just kept the stats!).

Phillip drove the buses and did anything else that needed to be done and did it with a smile. People like Phillip are rare these days. He deserves all of the recognition he gets. He is a genuinely “GOOD GUY”! Congrats to him, and I wish him many more years.

I will say also there are two more people who immediately come to mind in dedication to old H-P. That would be Henry “ Mack “ Dixon and Larry “Dobbin” Poston. Hopefully they have been recognized, but if not, they should be. There are more, I’m sure, but these two are deserving.

These individuals represent the true spirit of what our school song means. I remember it fondly to this day.

“For Hannah-Pamplico we stand. We are the finest in the land. The red and white, our colors bright will gleam in splendor for the right. Alma mater, we will give devotion long as we shall live. And ever heed the friendship’s call. All for one and ONE FOR ALL!

ROGER BAZEN

Coward

