LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open carry law wouldn’t change much

Open carry law wouldn’t change much

In your May 10 edition of the Morning News, you carried a long editorial from the Times and Democrat in Orangeburg concerning the open carry of firearms bill. In this article, the writer makes it sound like, if the bill becomes law, South Carolina will be filled with gun-toting gunslingers.

Before coming to live in the Carolinas, I lived in Alaska, an open-carry state, for 40 years. In all of that time, I could count on the fingers of one hand the number of times that I saw people openly carrying a firearm other than when hunting or fishing or as a requirement of their employment, like a police officer, security guard or the like.

In reality, even in that open-carry state, people who wished to carry a firearm carried concealed. I believe that the same would happen here. How many people in South Carolina who carry concealed actually have a permit?

I don’t carry a gun and don’t wish to. I do believe, though, that if the open-carry bill would become law, nothing would change and we wouldn’t have any more gun toters than we do now. We’d just have fewer people breaking the law.

BARRY AUFDERHEIDE

Florence, SC 29505