LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open letter to SC Rep. Jay Lucas
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Open letter to SC Rep. Jay Lucas

Open letter to

SC Rep. Jay LucasDear S.C. Rep. Jay Lucas:

As an educator and conservative, Proviso 1.108 causes me grave concern. Our children need to be in school, but your proviso makes that nearly impossible. By not allowing districts to mandate masks, there are more quarantined students and staff and more cases of COVID. As I am sure you know, substitutes to cover teacher absences are hard to come by, and you cannot run a school without staffing. Just one month into the school year, we educators are already overwhelmed. This pace is not sustainable.

Conservatives typically favor local control, but in this instance you and your colleagues have exerted control from the state level to prevent school districts from protecting the children under their care. Could it be that you are using this pandemic for political gain? Are you yielding to citizens who claim that masking is an infringement on their personal rights? If so, you and your colleagues would do well to remember that there are other voting conservatives in this state whose values are in direct contrast with those who have politicized a pandemic.

Lastly, your proviso is in direct opposition of advice from the CDC and the Academy of Pediatrics. Legislators are not medical professionals, so any legislation you pass should be informed by the medical community. Proviso 1.108 is in stark contrast to the advice from medical professionals.

As educators, we make our decisions in the best interest of children. I urge you and your fellow legislators to do the same. Repeal Proviso 1.108.

MICHELLE TURNER

Hartsville

