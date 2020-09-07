LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Others deserve hazard pay

With all of the talk about hazard pay in the news, everyone seems to have forgotten about the municipalities and the numerous essential workers who have worked throughout this crisis doing the same job as state workers.
It seems Gov. Henry McMaster has turned a blind eye to law enforcement, fire and rescue employees, grocery store workers, etc., that live in one of the 269 municipalities throughout the state. Many of these agencies worked alongside state employees to assist during the pandemic, yet for some reason that's not good enough for them to qualify for hazard pay.
My husband is one such worker, and he has worked longed hours and is always on call even when his shift has ended.
It's time the municipalities step up and demand what they deserve. It's like a slap in the face to all of these workers who have poured their heart and soul into their work to be told they don't qualify. The message they hear is that they are expendable and not worthy of recognition.
I've tried to contact McMaster and the lieutenant governor to express my concerns, but they have yet to reply, so I'm reaching out to everyone across the state who lives in one of the 269 municipalities: You deserve recognition for all of your hard work! Use your voice to make them hear us!
KIM HOWELL, wife of a hero
Hemingway
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!