LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of social studies standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America’s top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.

Aside from being of poor quality, a Marxist-inspired historical viewpoint is also utilized. The heroic deeds of American patriots are deemphasized in favor of a narrative that largely reduces the American story to a battle between classes of people: oppressors and the oppressed. This politically motivated approach is evident throughout the new standards, which even include a global citizenship theme. The Department of Education has made an uninspiring mess out of history instruction, which at best undermines any sense of patriotism in our youth and at worst teaches our children and grandchildren to hate our country.