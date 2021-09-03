 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: PARENTS!
Why are children going to school or being sent to school sick?

Why aren't schools providing monitors on all buses to take children's temperature before boarding school buses?

Children mimic what they see. They see parents not wearing masks. They see parents coughing and not covering their mouths. They see parents failing to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

Parents, are making their own children sick, and in turn their children are making other people sick. Every child who rides a school bus and is sent to school with a fever has the potential of infecting every person on the bus and every person they may come in contact with at school. Let's say, for instance, your child has a fever and your child rides the school bus that carries 20 children, including the bus driver, and these 20 children have a family of four in their household, including the bus driver. Your child has already potentially infected 80 people before they get to school.

PARENTS, if you truly want things to get back to some normalcy, wear the masks, make your children wear the masks, wash your hands and make your children wash their hands, cover your cough and make your children cover their cough, and by ALL means take their temperature before sending them to school.

It is your responsibility as a PARENT, to keep your children safe and others as well. YOU PARENTS are not on this island by yourself, and stop treating it as such. PARENTS, get VACCINATED AND VACCINATE all your children that you can. STOP showing and telling your children that they don't and you don't have to follow instructions or the law of the land. PARENTS, this virus IS NOT OVER!

WENDY MARTIN BURCH

Florence

