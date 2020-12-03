LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Peace Corps needs support

Many events have occurred throughout this year, some good and some not so good. While 2020 may have been a tough year for some, there is a chance that 2021 will bring bigger and better things!

One event that should brighten everyone’s day is the Peace Corps 60th anniversary coming up! From organizing the anniversary and redeploying volunteers who were evacuated, due to the temporarily suspend programs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Peace Corps is getting ready to come back.

This redeployment has been long awaited, with each of the 60 countries where volunteers were serving at the beginning of this year all anxious to restart programs.

Peace Corps staff cannot do this alone, though, Congress needs to show its commitment to the Peace Corps and its volunteers. Support from South Carolina and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham will be critical to this effort. That’s because the Senate Appropriations Committee is proposing to cut Peace Corps funding by more than $50 million. As the chairman of the appropriations subcommittee that covers Peace Corps funding, Sen. Graham needs to urge his colleagues to reject this cut during spending negotiations and support the House recommendation of level funding for the agency.