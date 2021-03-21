 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pee Dee Coalition salutes Florence police chief
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pee Dee Coalition salutes Florence police chief

While he was not the chief in 1986, Allen Heidler was a significant factor in garnering the support from the Florence Police Department for a fledgling organization determined to address interpersonal violence in the region.

His support, advocacy and good counsel assisted the Pee Dee Coalition in having a strong partnership with the Florence Police Department that enabled Florence to be in a leadership role in statewide efforts over the past 35 years.

Although his hair is now gray, the dignity, compassion, wisdom and courtesy has lasted, and we’re proud to call Chief Heidler a friend.

ELLEN HAMILTON

Executive director

Pee Dee Coalition

