LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Penny tax would lift Johnsonville

I would like to take this opportunity to bring attention to the many projects and organizations in and around the Johnsonville area that will benefit if the referendum question passes and the penny tax continues in Florence County. A “yes” vote to continue the tax already being assessed will ensure funding over the next seven years.

The referendum will give $2,670,000 to construct a new state-of-the-art EMS Station in the Johnsonville area. This will be a huge benefit to our citizens, as it will improve emergency medical treatment and services and could save countless lives.

Lower Florence County also will benefit from a new Emergency Management communications tower in Johnsonville. The cost to acquire land and build the new tower is estimated between $1million and $2 million.

Fire protection services also will be vastly improved in the Johnsonville area. The Johnsonville Fire Department is slated to receive more than $1 million in upgrades. That is in addition to the $370,000 to benefit Station 1 and $250,000 earmarked for improvements to Station 2 in Johnsonville.