LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps some breathing space

Maybe enough smoke has cleared to take a second look at the Republican Convention.
And it is understatement to say that this gathering was not as dull as the offering the Democrats presented the previous week! Accomplishments of the administration (that can only be denied by card-carrying Trump haters) were noted; the pre-virus economy was extolled, the enormous mobilization for the pandemic was cited and support for military and law enforcement personnel was made clear.
And the array of ordinary citizens speaking on tragedies, racism, administrative measures that improved lives and the scourge of illegal immigration were beyond impressive.
Some remarks are in order about news coverage of these two conventions, at least to those of us in the boondocks who use antenna television.
With these crews, there seems to be a lock-step against the current administration. Some are more subtle than others, but there did seem to be a handy (often spurious) rebuttal for any positive statement in favor of the administration they detest (a favorite retort to a statement: "without evidence," though the commentator doesn't bother to disclose how he learned that there was no evidence).
Particularly troublesome was PBS. For the Democrat Convention, their panel of "experts" was an All-Star line-up of Trump Haters, slamming the president and bolstering the Veep at every turn. Then they had the SAME panel for the Republican session. Their repetitions were excruciating − each speaker repeated himself in saying what the other speaker had said − through eight nights of what purports to be an objective, unbiased report.
But much filtered through, anyway. No self-possessed person can now say the rabble in the cities is "peaceful protest."
Nor can they deny that this second of the conventions was the one much more centered on faith and patriotism.
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary
