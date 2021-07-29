LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pharmaceutical innovation saves lives

One thing I am certain of is that pharmaceutical innovation saves lives when personal care isn’t enough.

Because my mother suffered from breast cancer, I took my annual visits and self-exams seriously. At my mammogram in 2013, I was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of breast cancer: triple negative. The fear and uncertainty of this rocked my entire family.

But after a long six months of successful chemotherapy and 36 radiation treatments, through the miracles of medicine and by the grace of God, I was in remission in November of 2014.

I firmly believe that the innovation and advancements in medicine and mammogram technology saved my life. The same is true for millions of other Americans, too. Thanks to science, all types of diseases are spotted in their early stages and are treated successfully sooner.

My story is one of triumph, but without Congress rejecting government price-setting legislation, advancement will be halted with less progress for the future.

Advancement in medicine has and continues to save lives. Had my diagnosis gone undetected, I’m not sure I would be here today. But because I am, I will continue to share my story and advocate for others.