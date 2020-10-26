LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pipkins an asset to school board

My name is Gloria C.L. Jones, and I have been a proud resident of Florence for more than 40 years. Education is a great part of our community, and we need great positive leadership to guide our community in the right direction.
Students are our future, and the community is the village that supports their education in many ways.
Trustees on the the Florence One Schools board are needed to support our community. Alexis Pipkins Sr. has been a great asset to the board, and it is my pleasure to endorse him to be reelected as the trustee for Seat 4.
GLORIA C.L. JONES
Florence
