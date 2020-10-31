LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please vote

Carroll Player's letter Sunday referenced a Sanders/Harris radical manifesto(?) which he implies will mean more government control if Biden is elected. Radical might be white guys showing up at public functions armed to kill, which seems to be a real − not imagined − suppression of freedom of speech and a total lack of respect for law enforcement.

If we really want to reduce immigration, cut that budget by 75% and arrest the employers who exploit nondocumented workers and confiscate all of their assets. A few thousand business owners in jail whose assets pay for their incarceration would seriously improve the morale of most Americans and save billions of tax dollars.

Religiously it is impossible to know what President Trump believes, because everything he has done and does is the opposite of Christian tenets. Basically, he seems to be very intolerant of all religions.

Based on what President Trump has done and said, you might conclude these two things: It is OK to degrade women, and the stock market is manna.

Surprisingly total disregard for our military, intelligence and medical leadership is considered a plus.