LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Posing a question about posers with weapons

Democracy has always been challenged with voter suppression and manipulation. Competition in sports, politics, business, life and religion is “cheater’s bait.”

Lie, spy, bribe, ingest, inject, injure or kill are some of the tactics used to tilt, skew or influence results. This does not shock me in the least, because it happens so frequently it seems to be human nature.

What I do find bizarre is a politician posing with a semi-automatic weapon. One source suggested a round at the right elevation could travel 15 miles. These rifles do not seem to be used for shooting squirrels, bird or chipmunks.

So why would someone representing voters find it necessary to pose with a dangerous weapon? Are they protecting or suppressing your freedoms, rights, religious or moral beliefs? If the posers were prominent American Jews, Moslems, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians or other minority groups, would you find this posturing credible?

When I see posers with weapons promoting a political agenda, I visualize Nazi soldiers guarding concentration camp trains. I see the Taliban in Afghanistan. I see ISIS in Iraq. I see the communists watching their military parades in Russia, China and North Korea.

What do you see? Is this democracy?