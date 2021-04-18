 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Powering through a pandemic – thank you

Powering through a pandemic – thank you

In 2013, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution designating April 18 as National Lineworker Appreciation Day to honor lineworkers across the country for their vital role in maintaining and growing energy infrastructure, protecting public safety and keeping the lights on for communities.

It’s no easy feat building and maintaining the system that powers the lives of millions of people, and it is not for the faint of heart.

Whether climbing a 40-foot pole or sky-high in an elevated bucket truck, lineworkers help return life to normal after storms, accidents and natural disasters. They ensure the electron lifeblood of every community continues to flow no matter the situation.

Lineworkers have also served communities while persevering through the pandemic the past year. As essential workers, their heroic efforts provided a crucial service that allowed many individuals and families to stay at home and reduce exposure to COVID-19 while also keeping the power flowing to crucial facilities.

We recognize you often leave your loved ones and the security of your homes to answer the call. And we appreciate those sacrifices. Now, more than ever, your skills and dedication are needed to power the lives of so many.

While the official day of recognition is today, lineworkers are valued and appreciated each day for the outstanding work they do safely and reliably serving customers and communities. I sincerely thank you and your families for being our essential heroes every day.

MINDY TAYLOR

Government and community relations manager, Duke Energy

Florence

