LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Prayer

The fact is we need to be deeply in prayer, for this nation desperately needs another miracle.
We got one in 2016. The star candidate for the ruling party was another Alinsky advocate, well-funded and the darling of the Lockstep Media, but we got the miracle anyway.
Then came the infamous “Nasty Woman” ritual, which led to a network of mobs ready to go anywhere to protest anything. Lockstep Media and late-night gab fests made it stylish to mock, smear or insult the current president. The mockery quickly turned to outright hate. Then the “hate Trump” morphed into Hate America.
Still, the president was able to record accomplishments, especially in the economy, and he was in good shape for reelection.
Then came the virus, a mysterious scourge that scientists didn’t know how to handle. A massive mobilization of material aid, a partial lockdown and a stimulus package were instituted.
This was just fodder for the Lockstep Media and arm-chair quarterbacks, as the out-of-power political party relished the bandwagon.
Simultaneously, that network of mobile protest parties became activated, with looting, assault and arson, often with elected officeholders joining the mobs instead of law enforcers.
So now we need a stronger prayer, a prayer of reawakening, for a groundswell that forces us to look beyond the carefully nourished hate and turns us to God and country.
We have two men vying for the Top Job.
Both have flaws (just like everybody else). The flaws (real and imagined) of the incumbent are continually chronicled up to date; recent shockers of his opponent somehow do not make it into the news cycle (censorship?). One is busy in his executive job and energetically appearing at campaign rallies. The other stays in a bunker except for an occasional scripted message. One who calls for firm law-and order reaction to the chaos in the cities; the other straddles the fence but mostly sides with the rioters.
The incumbent has clearly proved that he wants Supreme Court justices who revere the constitution; the other will not list whom he would appoint.
We need a man in charge who sees these riots for what they are – manifestations of hate and greed (and, for some, well-financed fun!). One who is not ashamed to stand for the national anthem, one who respects the right to traditional worship.
And, yes, a man who, using the examples of Russia and China and Cuba, sees through this current pie-in-the-sky lure of socialism.
Our prayer? May the real Americans rise and Make America Great! {Deplorables and All.)
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary
