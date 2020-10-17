LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Prayer

We have two men vying for the Top Job.

Both have flaws (just like everybody else). The flaws (real and imagined) of the incumbent are continually chronicled up to date; recent shockers of his opponent somehow do not make it into the news cycle (censorship?). One is busy in his executive job and energetically appearing at campaign rallies. The other stays in a bunker except for an occasional scripted message. One who calls for firm law-and order reaction to the chaos in the cities; the other straddles the fence but mostly sides with the rioters.

The incumbent has clearly proved that he wants Supreme Court justices who revere the constitution; the other will not list whom he would appoint.

We need a man in charge who sees these riots for what they are – manifestations of hate and greed (and, for some, well-financed fun!). One who is not ashamed to stand for the national anthem, one who respects the right to traditional worship.

And, yes, a man who, using the examples of Russia and China and Cuba, sees through this current pie-in-the-sky lure of socialism.

Our prayer? May the real Americans rise and Make America Great! {Deplorables and All.)

ROY HAYMOND JR.

Centenary