LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Principles to recover pro sports leagues

Principles to recover pro sports leagues
This year, we had the lowest rated MLB All-Star Game in history. Shocker.
When major league sports all went “woke,” I immediately went “nope.” I haven’t watched a professional baseball, football or basketball game since that time.
I do believe, however, there will come a time when again I will, but it won’t be today. I love sport, the intensity which it brings. I love watching gifted athletes compete at top level. But for me, sports is not my god.
“Character, Honor, Courage, Will.” I strive to live by these four principles. They have never taken me to a wrong place. When applied, they have always put me in a better spot. They will do the same for you and would do the same for our sports.
These principles being applied will not exempt one from hardships, as nobody goes through life without them, but it won’t promote the excuse of victimhood either. Where applied, these principles leave everyone accountable for his or her own self, and isn’t that the way it should be?
With the dramatically lowering numbers that professional sports are producing, you would think they could understand what’s wrong and would begin to do differently. Yet it is to their own hurt they seem to be willing to go to promote “woke-ness.” It is to their own hurt that their own political virtuosity is taking them to pains financially. It is to their own hurt that their culture of cancel-ness is canceling them.
I would think that more conservative, God-fearing, freedom- and liberty-loving Americans would apply these same four principles. Yet these continued number of reports from such major events reminds me that I am not alone. More folks than you might think still find value in virtue, not merely making out to be one who is virtuous. I am reminded of a time when the prophet Elijah felt outnumbered. God reminded him that he had another 7,000 that, too, hadn’t bowed to Baal.
With the ratings from professional sports showing these terrible numbers, it is an affirmation to me that there are indeed many other Americans who feel the same as I do. Like me, many other Americans don’t want politics in sports and are willing to do without these sports to prove it.
Until we again see a return to just playing sports and the placing of politics on the sidelines, I believe the low attendance and low support will continue. From the fans, yes, but too, as they become awakened from their woke-ness, so too will the sponsors.
Don’t misunderstand. I am personally hoping for the absolute best outcome with everyone involved, because I am a longtime fan and have always been loyal till now. As a true sports fan, I want everyone to win.
JAMES W. BRYANT
Dillon