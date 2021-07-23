LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Principles to recover pro sports leagues

Principles to recover pro sports leagues

This year, we had the lowest rated MLB All-Star Game in history. Shocker.

When major league sports all went “woke,” I immediately went “nope.” I haven’t watched a professional baseball, football or basketball game since that time.

I do believe, however, there will come a time when again I will, but it won’t be today. I love sport, the intensity which it brings. I love watching gifted athletes compete at top level. But for me, sports is not my god.

“Character, Honor, Courage, Will.” I strive to live by these four principles. They have never taken me to a wrong place. When applied, they have always put me in a better spot. They will do the same for you and would do the same for our sports.

These principles being applied will not exempt one from hardships, as nobody goes through life without them, but it won’t promote the excuse of victimhood either. Where applied, these principles leave everyone accountable for his or her own self, and isn’t that the way it should be?