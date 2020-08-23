LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protect yourself, be wise and be safe

Are you tired of COVID? Do you happen to be one of the many people who feels COVID is completely hype? Before you get your feathers ruffled, please give me a few moments to explain COVID through my eyes.
This past week makes five very long months all assisted living communities, nursing homes and rehab centers have been on total lockdown. During these five months, things have been extremely difficult, especially for our residents and their family members and friends.
For the past five months, visits have been almost nonexistent, and the visits that have occurred have been far, no touch, no closeness and no personal time. This factor has been so hard on residents and their families. Since this COVID outbreak, which I consider the greatest plague that has crippled our citizens in my lifetime,. I have seen way too many accounts of death, I have attended and spoken at way too many funeral services, and I have seen the heartache this has caused because loved ones cannot be with their family members.
COVID, just like cancer or any other disease, has no friends. It attacks young and old. Your race and sexual orientation do not matter, and it does not matter how much money you have. This disease is something to not only be concerned about but something you need to pray about, learn about and protect yourself from.
I am fundamental believer in our constitution and our great country. If there is something out there that can protect you such as proper attire for safety (PPE), for the love of God, please do so. Protect yourself, protect the people you love and protect the people you come in contact with. But, more importantly I am a compassionate and loving man, and the hardest thing in the world is when death comes for a loved one. The agony of knowing you can’t be with them as the last chapter of their Earthly life is written is terribly sad, and don’t begin to say you know what it feels like until you have lived it like so many personal and close friends have.
At this very hour, I personally know nine people who are fighting this terrible plague. Two are fighting for their life. To honor their continued fight, to honor the memory of so many who have died and to honor the person who may get that positive result tomorrow or next week, please be wise and watch your surroundings.
I am not asking you to buckle under the pressure of science, health and government. I am simply asking you to protect yourself, be wise and be safe.
I do not think a COVID cure is around the corner. We are going to be fighting this for a while. Please be safe and for the ones who are fighting tonight, for the families who are worried tonight and for the thousands of health care associates around the world, may God bless us all and keep his hand upon us.
Be safe, friends!
BRAD RICHARDSON
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!