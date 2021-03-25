LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Psalm 2021

Do not hate me if my skin is white,

Or blotchy red, or black as night,

Like a kind of alien, unwelcomed sort,

Or just for being old, or fat and short.

Everyone is subject to what others may perceive,

Sometimes feel threatened because you live and breathe.

No need to shout slogans up in my face,

To promote dignity for the human race.

Understand the cost it takes to keep men free,

And that life's a struggle for everyone else and me.

Whether angels of love, or demons of hate,

Man's free will shall decide his fate.

Praise God then from whom all blessings flow,

And Christ who came to prove it so,

More than a man with gifts beyond the norm,

But Heavenly Spirit sent in human form,

Preaching love and forgiveness as the key,

For the gift of life eternally.