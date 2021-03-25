 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Psalm 2021

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Psalm 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Do not hate me if my skin is white,

Or blotchy red, or black as night,

Like a kind of alien, unwelcomed sort,

Or just for being old, or fat and short.

Everyone is subject to what others may perceive,

Sometimes feel threatened because you live and breathe.

No need to shout slogans up in my face,

To promote dignity for the human race.

Understand the cost it takes to keep men free,

And that life's a struggle for everyone else and me.

Whether angels of love, or demons of hate,

Man's free will shall decide his fate.

Praise God then from whom all blessings flow,

And Christ who came to prove it so,

More than a man with gifts beyond the norm,

But Heavenly Spirit sent in human form,

Preaching love and forgiveness as the key,

For the gift of life eternally.

Wise men who've read or heard the master speak,

Know which kingdom first to seek

RICHARD KIRBY

Olanta

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A call for clean air

We need to be building back equitably and sustainably! However, our elected Florence County Council members are supporting an extractive, polluting and jobless industry here in South Carolina. Is this the future South Carolina that you want to live in?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert