LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Psalm 64: a description of 9/11
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Psalm 64: a description of 9/11

Reflecting on 9/11 reminds me of a particular psalm. That week my pastor was out of town for a pastor’s workshop and asked me to lead our Wednesday night prayer meeting.

I decided to use a psalm for focus. The Tuesday of 9/11, I was studying Psalm 63, which is a favorite of mine. I had watched in dismay the events unfold on TV, wondering about what I had witnessed. During the day, more reports on came on TV news. It was late that afternoon that I read Psalm 64: a description of 9/11, I thought:

(From Revised Standard Version, verses 1-5, 7-10 selections)

Hear my voice, O God, in my complaint; preserve my life from the dread of the enemy, hide me from the secret plots of the wicked, from the scheming of evil doers. …

Shooting from ambush at the blameless, suddenly and without fear.

They hold fast to their evil purpose: They talk of laying snares secretly, thinking, “Who can see us? Who can search out our crimes? We have thought out a cunningly conceived plot.”

But God shall shoot His arrow at them. … He will bring them to ruin. …

Let the righteous rejoice in the Lord, and take refuge in Him! …”

BETH COTTINGHAM

Kingstree, SC

