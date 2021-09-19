LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Public health measures

As a preventable disease is killing thousands of voters, S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas vowed to block public health measures based on freedom. Is he justified based on precedent or science?

1777: A smallpox epidemic threatened the war effort, so Gen. George Washington ordered the smallpox vaccine.

1901: During a smallpox epidemic, a pastor would not comply with public health measures based on freedom. The U.S. Supreme Court, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, upheld the Board of Health’s authority.

1922: The parents of a Texas student refused to comply. In Zucht vs King, et al, the U.S. Supreme Court said these rules confer “the broad discretion required for the protection of the public health.”

Do public health measures work? Smallpox killed millions of people over the centuries, and the infection rate is now zero. Measles killed an average of 593,282 per year in the 20th century and killed 81 in the year 2000 (CDC.gov). I can show similar success with mumps, polio and more.

Need more? The COVID vaccine is the result of decades of research; it does not give COVID, change RNA or place trackers in the blood, but it is safe and effective (FDA.gov). Wearing a mask does not cause infections or block oxygen but can reduce the risk of spread (Chu, et al, Lancet 2020).