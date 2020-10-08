 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reelect the 'changed' Sen. Lindsey Graham

Opposition ads to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s reelection claim that he has changed. Well, I agree. However, my idea of change and those of the opposition ads are not the same. Here’s how I see it.

A dozen or so years ago when Sen. Graham started hanging around with U.S.  Sen. John McCain, Sen. Graham changed. He began to sound more like Arizona’s McCain rather than South Carolina’s Graham. No disrespect is intended to the late Sen. McCain, as I believe he was a real Vietnam war hero. It’s just that Sen. McCain’s values did not always match mine.

After Sen. McCain’s death, Sen. Graham slowly changed back to his South Carolina roots. In all of this time, though, Sen. Graham continued to represent all of us in the Senate. This is one reason we need to keep him in Congress

We need to keep the Republican majority in the Senate and thus keep Sen. Graham as chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Supreme Court vacancies are another reason we need Sen. Graham to stay right where he is. We do not need justices on the court who will legislate from the bench. We need justices like Judge Amy Coney Barrett who will strictly interpret the Constitution. We need Sen. Graham to run the confirmation hearings for that reason.

It is no exaggeration that this is the most important election of our lifetime. Our freedom and our democracy are at stake.

I’m 67 years old, and I’m going to vote for Sen. Lindsey Graham. I think you should, too.

SUSAN O. KIRBY

Effingham

