LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remember the promise of hope

I'll start with the understatement of the year: 2020 hasn't been great. Each month we've encountered a new issue, a new trouble and a new worry. 2020 has been filled with dread, and it makes it almost impossible to find any good.

How do we move forward into what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year when the year has been 2020? Whether you personally have been hit hard in 2020 or not, you probably know someone who has. 2020 has afflicted its suffering far and wide, so again I ask, how can we find cheer in a year such as this?

My answer is that now more than ever we cannot forget the real meaning of the holidays. There is no doubt the holiday season will look different this year. The hustle and bustle of the season will be toned down, loved ones might be missing from holiday celebrations and there might be less presents under the tree. Holiday time in 2020 won't look like holidays of the past.