LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reply to letter was totally out of line

Rev. Tom Pietila publicly calling Ron Neibruegee ethically irresponsible, morally reprehensible, provocative, small and foolish in his letter to the editor that was published Tuesday is totally out of line.
Where have the religious leaders been when we have witnessed real sinful provocation for years? Jodi Foster’s movie “Silence of the Lambs” is a kids’ cartoon compared to the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil” position that many people in the religious community have accepted.
Unless he has changed since the late 1970s, Ron is a “good guy.”
DENNIS TAYLOR
Florence
