 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Revive us again! Spiritually, morally, politically
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Revive us again! Spiritually, morally, politically

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Do you remember years ago when churches had revival meetings? Usually, a guest evangelist would come to the church and every night for at least a week try to speak such inspiring sermons so that the unsaved would be saved and the Christians would be revived to speak out to others about Jesus.

Well, the meetings through the years went down to four days to three to two to none. Why? Did we Christians get too complacent with our religious freedom in this country?

Our country’s morals (the morals of many of its people) have gone the way of the revivals – there are none for many people. It seems to be do what you want when you want where you want and to heck with anyone else and who it may impact.

Do you remember when folks followed The Golden Rule. (If you don’t know what that rule is, ask your grandparents or your great grandparents). Why has this happened?

In his inaugural address in 1961, President John F. Kennedy challenged all Americans with “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Wow, has that attitude changed. Our politicians seemed to have turned it into how much they can get from our country and us before we find out. It seems to be that many of them think that way.

The distrust of our leaders has gotten so bad that many people don’t even trust what they hear from them enough to take the vaccine for the coronavirus. Why has this happened?

Did we get to this point because we were all too complacent? We had it so good; we were all too busy to take time to speak out. We just didn’t know?

Whatever the reason for the spiritual, moral and political decline in our country, I do know what will help. To paraphrase another old gospel hymn, we need to stand up, stand up for what is morally right and good and to speak out about the peace of knowing Jesus Christ as Lord.

If we do that, I think we will solve our problems.

This is our challenge today, and we must step up to it.

Well, that’s my opinion and belief, and I’m sticking to it.

SUSAN O. KIRBY

Effingham

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of social studies standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America’s top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get all of the medical facts

It’s time to get medical facts that are not on talking points. The article of Aug. 3 reprinted on page A8 in the Morning News from the L.A. Times listed myths and facts about COVID. Simply reverse the columns for more accuracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of Community Health Centers

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on new stadiums

I read with enthusiasm about the new Florence football stadiums in the Morning News, and I am truly happy and appreciate the efforts of all involved in bringing these much-needed improvements to our schools.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert