LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Revive us again! Spiritually, morally, politically

Do you remember years ago when churches had revival meetings? Usually, a guest evangelist would come to the church and every night for at least a week try to speak such inspiring sermons so that the unsaved would be saved and the Christians would be revived to speak out to others about Jesus.

Well, the meetings through the years went down to four days to three to two to none. Why? Did we Christians get too complacent with our religious freedom in this country?

Our country’s morals (the morals of many of its people) have gone the way of the revivals – there are none for many people. It seems to be do what you want when you want where you want and to heck with anyone else and who it may impact.

Do you remember when folks followed The Golden Rule. (If you don’t know what that rule is, ask your grandparents or your great grandparents). Why has this happened?

In his inaugural address in 1961, President John F. Kennedy challenged all Americans with “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Wow, has that attitude changed. Our politicians seemed to have turned it into how much they can get from our country and us before we find out. It seems to be that many of them think that way.