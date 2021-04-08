LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reward available for missing wallet

I lost my wallet at Lidl parking lot during a rainstorm last week. When I drove back, it was gone and had not been turned into the store.
However, a person had saved it! She took it to my bank and left my bank card and her number!! My bank called me with her number. She is Ms. Green. I must have written the wrong number, because the number I called was incorrect. The bank did not save the number.
I canceled my cards. I can apply for a duplicate license.
I cannot get another vaccination card. I can get the info − but no card. I travel and will need the card at the airport.
If anyone knows Ms. GREEN who found my wallet, please have her get in touch with me or the bank. YES, reward available!
GEORGIA ARRINGTON
Florence