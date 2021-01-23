LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Robby Hill is dedicated to building a better Florence

My relationship with Robby Hill goes back to his teenage years as I watched him build his own business at only 17 years of age. I continue to be amazed at the talent, skill, wisdom and knowledge he displays.

Over the years, Robby has established himself not only as a successful business leader but also a public servant. He not only contributed his time to political office but has never hesitated to give back to our community.

Robby has worked to enhance educational opportunities for students. A graduate of the Florence One Schools district and the F1S Foundation Fellow Program, Robby supported the school foundation since its inception. He has been a faithful advocate for our schools and truly understands the important role education plays in the lives of our students and our community.

Hardworking, honest, committed and dedicated to building a better Florence are how I would best describe Robby Hill.

I encourage all voters to go to the polls and elect Robby Hill as the District 3 representative on the Florence City Council.

TRISHA C. CAULDER

Florence