LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Robby Hill is exactly what Florence needs

Robby Hill, 38, a business owner from the age of 17, recently participated in an Angel Flight when transporting the COVID-19 vaccine from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Asheville, North Carolina.

While Hill lives in Florence, he demonstrated a selfless act when transporting this vaccine. He empathizes with families who are being affected by the coronavirus, as his family has been directly impacted.

According to Hill, his family is one of his driving factors when doing Angel Flight. As a pilot of three years, he encourages other pilots to join the Angel Flight Soars Organization in an effort to continue providing help for not only people affected by COVID-19 but other illnesses or hardships as well.

His continued outpouring of positive character is exactly what Florence County needs in the time coming forward.

CARRIE KAHN

Florence