With the ongoing state of emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, state lawmakers should again look at expanding the availability of absentee ballots for all South Carolina registered voters just like it was done in June’s election.
The law that was passed this past May (now expired) temporarily suspended the requirement to indicate one of a series of state-allowed excuses to request an absentee ballot, allowing registered voters the choice of voting from home via “no excuse” absentee ballot rather than being exposed to danger.
Given our state’s current status with the high COVID-19 infection rate and the need to continue to socially distance for the foreseeable future, providing this law again for South Carolina citizens would make it possible to avoid risking infection to vote.
BILL GILMER
Florence