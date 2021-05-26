LETTER TO THE EDITOR: SCA’s Dorothy Blackwell fundraiser honored medical staff with 104 Lunches

For 17 years, the Dorothy Blackwell Luncheon has raised funds and increased awareness for senior hunger and other needs of Florence County senior citizens. The Dorothy Blackwell fundraiser/luncheon is the Senior Citizens Association’s primary annual philanthropic event. Proceeds directly benefit Florence County senior citizens through homebound services, including Meals on Wheels and other vital senior programs.

Blackwell, who died on Nov. 30, 2014, served as the SCA’s first executive director from 1969-1986. She was instrumental in establishing and developing senior services in Florence County, one of the first Council on Aging agencies in South Carolina.

Each year brings new opportunities, and choosing an honoree for the luncheon is always a wonderful and enlightening process. This month, the SCA honored local medical staff, and the recipients were chosen by the chief nursing officer of the medical facility.

“We wanted to recognize medical staff for what they have endured this past year and to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment for serving medical needs of the community,” ECA Executive Director Linda Mitchell Johnson said.

MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and Lake City Community Hospital graciously accepted, and each facility received 52 lunches.