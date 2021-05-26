LETTER TO THE EDITOR: SCA’s Dorothy Blackwell fundraiser honored medical staff with 104 Lunches

For 17 years, the Dorothy Blackwell Luncheon has raised funds and increased awareness for senior hunger and other needs of Florence County senior citizens. The Dorothy Blackwell fundraiser/luncheon is the Senior Citizens Association’s primary annual philanthropic event. Proceeds directly benefit Florence County senior citizens through homebound services, including Meals on Wheels and other vital senior programs.
Blackwell, who died on Nov. 30, 2014, served as the SCA’s first executive director from 1969-1986. She was instrumental in establishing and developing senior services in Florence County, one of the first Council on Aging agencies in South Carolina.
Each year brings new opportunities, and choosing an honoree for the luncheon is always a wonderful and enlightening process. This month, the SCA honored local medical staff, and the recipients were chosen by the chief nursing officer of the medical facility.
“We wanted to recognize medical staff for what they have endured this past year and to show our appreciation for their dedication and commitment for serving medical needs of the community,” ECA Executive Director Linda Mitchell Johnson said.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and Lake City Community Hospital graciously accepted, and each facility received 52 lunches.
Medical staff plays an integral role in keeping our society functioning and healthy. It was very fitting that we could honor them soon after nurse’s week (May 6- 12).
Adam Silverman, he chef/owner of Downtown Southern Funk prepared 104 gourmet lunches with ease, and SCA staff delivered the lunches in a to-go fashion. Silverman’s services was in kind to support SCA senior programs.
“MUSC Medical intensive Care Unit staff were thrilled with the plates,” said Costa Cockfield, MSN, RN, CNO.
Lake City Community Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Tina Carter couldn’t thank SCA enough and said, “We are very thankful and so appreciative that SCA thought about us during this time.”
The SCA couldn’t have contributed these meals without the sponsors. With a platinum sponsorship, the Betty S. Campbell Foundation and Tobaccoville USA Inc. collaboratively sponsored 24 lunches.
The Gold Sponsorships, Armstrong Wealth Management Group Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC, Bubby Floyd, Honda of SC, The Realtor Association of the Greater Pee Dee and Wilcox, Buyck & Williams, P.A, collaboratively sponsored 35 lunches. And the Silver Sponsorships, Morning News, HopeHealth, Kentucky Fried Chicken, MUSC Florence Medical Center, Scotty Campbell State Farm Insurance, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, The Master’s Choice Insurance and William Jellison collaboratively sponsored 45 meals.
To donate to SCA homebound services, visit scaflorence.org or mail to 600 Senior Way, Florence, SC 29505.
JESSECA E. BONNOITT
Senior Citizens Association in Florence County