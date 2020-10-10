LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School board needs Artie Buxton

Artie Buxton, the incumbent in Seat 5 of the Florence One Schools board, has shown the qualifications and character to be an outstanding member.

His opponent does have a Master’s Degree in education, but she is an administrator at a local child development center, which is advertised on many daycare websites as a daycare (scchildcare.org, daycare.com, etc.). The center is not a school and certainly not a public school.

She does implement the center’s budget and oversee employees, but that is a private business. Artie Buxton worked 28 years for the S.C. Dept. of Disabilities and Special Needs, overseeing state employees, implementing the budget funded by public dollars and working inside public systems to make sure the state employees were treated properly and the citizens in his care got the public services they needed, just like he’s doing now for the state employees and citizens in his care in the public schools.

Artie’s opponent does have children in a Florence One school, but she never attended any Florence One school. In contrast, Artie, his wife and children completed their entire public school careers in Florence One schools. Both Artie and his opponent bring a parent’s perspective to the board table, but with a huge difference: We know one of them will do a great job, because he is already doing a great job.