LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Seriously?

What a beautiful bunch of nonsense Cory Booker is spouting right now! He DESTROYED the city of Newark, New Jersey, and is now trying to destroy a nominee to the Supreme Court.

So trying to get the right wing destroyed. I was born and raised in New Jersey. There was NEVER a problem UNTIL the rioters and demonstrators tried to stir up trouble in my hometown.

We told them to get out of town because we did NOT have a problem.

Never had any problems and we all kept together and lived in peace and harmony.

Vote your conscience.

As for me, I'm going to do the same, even if I don't agree with you.

Peace and love.

BARBARA PECCA

Florence

