LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Seriously?

What a beautiful bunch of nonsense Cory Booker is spouting right now! He DESTROYED the city of Newark, New Jersey, and is now trying to destroy a nominee to the Supreme Court.
So trying to get the right wing destroyed. I was born and raised in New Jersey. There was NEVER a problem UNTIL the rioters and demonstrators tried to stir up trouble in my hometown.
We told them to get out of town because we did NOT have a problem.
Never had any problems and we all kept together and lived in peace and harmony.
Vote your conscience.
As for me, I'm going to do the same, even if I don't agree with you.
Peace and love.
BARBARA PECCA
Florence
