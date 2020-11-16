LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Setting the election record straight

I have read over the past few years, with some amusement, Roy Haymond’s conspiracy theories and misrepresentation in his letters to the editor. His most recent letter, however, contains disinformation, which if read as truth, presents a danger to our democratic (small d) institutions. I have voted in every Presidential election since 1960. I have never seen such juvenile responses to an election as those of this president and Congressional Republicans. Their disinformation and blatant lies need to be reputed by facts.

Fact: Reporters from the New York Times called the top election officials in every state to check allegations of voter fraud. Of these, 45 responded that there was no evidence of any major voting fraud. In four of the remaining states, state officials indicated no major voting issues. Texas did not respond, but its largest county reported few minor issues and “a very seamless election.”

Fact: Last week in a court case about access to vote count in Pennsylvania, Trump’s lawyer, asked by the judge if he was alleging fraud in connection with 592 ballots, responded, “To my knowledge, at present, no.” Asked if he was claiming undue or improper influence upon the elector, he responded, “To my knowledge, at present, no.”