LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Setting the record straight
In reviewing the Thursday edition of the Morning News, I read the article entitled “New Creekside Restaurant coming to Florence.” This is an exciting opportunity for the community, and I am always glad to welcome new restaurants into the Pee Dee area.

However, I did take issue with the 120-year reference of property ownership by Mt. Hope Cemetery Association, and the inference to the separation of Florence from Darlington County. I would like to offer for the record, that Florence separated from Darlington County on Dec. 22, 1888, which will be 132 years on Dec. 22, 2020.

Also, I was able to see on the deed recorded in Darlington County and housed at the Darlington County Historical Commission & Museum, that M.A.E. Harrell (Mary Ann Eleanor Pettigrew Harrell) deeded the property to the Cemetery Association on Oct. 18, 1881 − 139 years ago.

I only write this letter in the humblest spirit of historical accuracy. When we quote numbers of years, we set the public understanding of fact, and dissemination of incorrect data concerns me.

BRIAN E. GANDY

Darlington

