LETTER TO THE EDITOR: So much for being thrilled by the mural

A few weeks ago a friend made me aware that a group of community members had created a mural on the street in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. When I went to see the mural, I found it to be a lovely, colorful work of art expressing the ubiquitous slogan "Black Lives Matter."

While none of the organizers of the project is a member of the group for which this is a motto, they represent several other local groups. The goal as stated in the proposal which they submitted to the city was to "promote goodwill, encourage constructive dialogue and promote art as a means of healing all while affirming the beauty in us all by completing a community art project."

I was thrilled by the mural, which I thought represented a spirit of tolerance and inclusion in the city and sent a message that Florence is trying to avoid the hostility and divisiveness that we have seen in so many cities recently.

Unfortunately my enthusiasm was short-lived. In just a few days, I became aware that the backlash against the mural was so strong that it was to be removed. My own disappointment was nothing compared to what I can only imagine was experienced by those who had raised the money and done the work on the mural for three long days. The message for them was "Black lives don't matter."