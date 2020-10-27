LETTER TO THE EDITOR: So much for being thrilled by the mural

A few weeks ago a friend made me aware that a group of community members had created a mural on the street in front of the Pearl Moore Basketball Center. When I went to see the mural, I found it to be a lovely, colorful work of art expressing the ubiquitous slogan "Black Lives Matter."
While none of the organizers of the project is a member of the group for which this is a motto, they represent several other local groups. The goal as stated in the proposal which they submitted to the city was to "promote goodwill, encourage constructive dialogue and promote art as a means of healing all while affirming the beauty in us all by completing a community art project."
I was thrilled by the mural, which I thought represented a spirit of tolerance and inclusion in the city and sent a message that Florence is trying to avoid the hostility and divisiveness that we have seen in so many cities recently.
Unfortunately my enthusiasm was short-lived. In just a few days, I became aware that the backlash against the mural was so strong that it was to be removed. My own disappointment was nothing compared to what I can only imagine was experienced by those who had raised the money and done the work on the mural for three long days. The message for them was "Black lives don't matter."
The city cited several reasons for the reversal of its approval: The wrong kind of paint was used; other groups would request approval for similar projects; and there had been an unsuccessful attempt to deface the mural. It was strongly denied that the "blowback" from the community and business leaders was in any way an issue. The lead artist declined a request from the mayor, who met with him privately to request that he submit a letter asking that the mural be removed.
These tactics are typical examples of efforts in our country by those with power using their influence to accomplish goals inconsistent with the desires of those with less power and then creating myths to justify their actions, If we are to move beyond these less-than-worthy patters and seek to embrace the values we claim to espouse, only then will we be able to realize a truly multicultural country in which all people are respected equally.
Welcoming the presence of the mural as a symbol of a city that is committed to achieving a harmonious diversity in which the talents and contributions of all its citizens would be a good beginning.
CAROLYN YORK
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!