LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some positive effects of virus on football

In looking at the numbers, I would be surprised if football is played this fall at all. That being said, the plan proposed for high schools this year is what should be adopted when the pandemic is over.
There is no reason high school (or college) football games should be played in August to begin with. Games should never begin before mid-September.
Also, the proposal this year of only the top two region teams advancing to the playoffs should be adopted for the future. Sending four (or more) teams to the playoffs has always been ridiculous.
Ten games for high school is enough, and 11 for college is enough. And to qualify for a bowl game in college, at least go 8-3 and do away with the Potato Bowl, Cigarette Bowl, etc.! Quit giving everyone a PARTICIPATION trophy!
Now baseball has it all wrong. They are having more playoff teams. Why play a season at all if it means nothing and a team that finishes behind in the division gets hot and wins it all (Nationals last year)?
You should actually have to EARN your way to the postseason, but of course, EARNING your way seems to be a lost art these days.
ROGER BAZEN
Coward
