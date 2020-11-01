LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some questions to ask yourself

If you're going to vote Democratic because you dislike Republican candidates and/or you believe what some political ad says about them, I propose some questions you should ask yourself and then consider the implications of the answers.
Which party has commended the openly Marxist leaders of the groups most responsible for the ongoing riots, arson and looting impacting several areas of our nation? Which party describes the ongoing riots and looting as “peaceful protests" when they are actually sedition and anarchy and refuses to condemn them? Which party is showing the least support for our beleaguered law enforcement agencies and wants to defund them at local, state and national levels?
Which party has promised open and unrestricted mass immigration with full health care for illegal immigrants? Which party is most likely to smother the right to worship even further than it has already done using the pretext of a coronavirus emergency? Which party has promised restrictions if not outright destruction of the Second Amendment right to own and keep firearms.
Which party hatched the “Russian Collusion” prosecution for which even Robert Mueller's crew could find no basis and in fact still is acting as if it were true even after it was just revealed that then-CIA Director Brennan's personal notes revealed it was Hillary Clinton who colluded? Especially important for those who claim to be Christian, which party is most likely to support abortion at any time for any reason?
While it might be easy to dislike President Trump's personality, look instead at what he has done. He has actually sought to fulfill his campaign promises. He has worked to protect the unborn. He has worked to guarantee both the first and second amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The economy was improving until COVID-19 hit. His handling of the COVID “pandemic” was based on advice of so-called experts.
If you are unaware of the tactics the Democratic party, the mainstream media and mega-tech are using against anyone who dares to support Republicans and that these same tactics can be turned against everyone, our future can be seen by looking at China. I say forget about what Republicans say about Democratic candidates − just listen to what they and the elitists who support them say about their vision for this nation.
FRANKLIN R. BABB
Cheraw
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!