LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some questions to ask yourself

If you're going to vote Democratic because you dislike Republican candidates and/or you believe what some political ad says about them, I propose some questions you should ask yourself and then consider the implications of the answers.

Which party has commended the openly Marxist leaders of the groups most responsible for the ongoing riots, arson and looting impacting several areas of our nation? Which party describes the ongoing riots and looting as “peaceful protests" when they are actually sedition and anarchy and refuses to condemn them? Which party is showing the least support for our beleaguered law enforcement agencies and wants to defund them at local, state and national levels?

Which party has promised open and unrestricted mass immigration with full health care for illegal immigrants? Which party is most likely to smother the right to worship even further than it has already done using the pretext of a coronavirus emergency? Which party has promised restrictions if not outright destruction of the Second Amendment right to own and keep firearms.