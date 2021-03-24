LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Some SC legislators have a serious 'IRKS' infection

When I wrote my "tongue-in-cheek" letter to the editor about "IRKS" (I relish killing somebody), I never anticipated a mass murder of Asians in Atlanta by a supposed Christian.

Even less likely did I expect the South Carolina House of Representatives to propose a bill allowing concealed weapon holders to parade around with unconcealed weapons.

If the S.C. Senate approves this "stupid" bill, it will be real easy to identify the "I RELISH KILLING SOM'BODY" wanna bes.

It is obvious some of the state representatives have revealed by their vote that they have a serious "IRKS" infection! I promise that wearing a mask will not protect you!

I am also certain weapons are not allowed on the other side of the "pearly gates."

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence