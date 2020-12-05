LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sore winner? Sore loser?

No intention here of demeaning the character of the letter writer, but some observations are in order regarding “Sore winner … sore loser” (Nov. 25 Morning News).

Sore winner? The man came into office, stepped on some pompous toes and, in the process, set an incredible record of very positive accomplishments.

Of course, an entrenched resistance movement within the government left in place by the previous administration began the process of demeaning and undermining these efforts even before the man took office (this is all a matter of record, but don’t look for it in the Charley McCarthy media, who sees insurrection as high-camp fun. “Make America Great Again” became “We need another revolution.”)

Now to "sore loser." This election has been stolen by an orchestrated campaign of deception, ranging from millions of bogus mail ballots and doctored machines, to secretive counting sessions and even voter intimidation (again, a matter of record, no matter how many times the talking heads say “not a shred of evidence” – remember, these are the same pundits who called burning cities “mostly peaceful.”

So, the president is doing the nation a service by his many maneuvers to expose this disgraceful assault on the very fabric of our nation.