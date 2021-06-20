LETTER TO THE EDITOR: South Carolina is my home … and I am not leaving

Monday, I was invited by Vice President Harris to participate in the “We Can Do This” vaccination initiative in Greenville. This is important work, especially since South Carolina has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Elected officials, including our governor and U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, commented publicly about this event. In essence, both Gov. Henry McMaster and Mace implied that the vice president was not welcome in South Carolina. In other words, she should take her politics and leave.

While disappointed, I am not surprised. Recently, I was stopped at a light in rural Greenville County (I have a “Biden/Harris” bumper sticker) when a pickup truck pulled alongside me. Because the driver was frantically waving his arms, I rolled down my window. He shouted, “Take your God- …liberal … and leave. This is my … state.” Without missing a beat, I replied, “This is my state, too.”

We need to stop this. If my grandmother were alive, she would send all of us to bed without supper.

South Carolina is deeply divided politically. I, myself, am an outspoken advocate for the economic prosperity of all citizens, not just the privileged. In this way, I am like the vice president. But if the governor, or any Republican official, were to knock on my door, I would invite them in.