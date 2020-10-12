 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Speaking (again) for little babies
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Speaking (again) for little babies

This letter from a lady in Darlington was printed in the Florence Morning News on Jan. 19, 1993. I hope she does not mind it being printed again.

Speaking for little babies

I want to speak for the little babies who are too young to speak or cry.

Too Young to Cry

They say I am not a baby 'cause I inside my ma.

But if she didn't want me, why did she fool with pa?

Now if I am not a baby, I guess the reason's why

My mama doesn't want me 'cause I'm too young to cry.

They're sending food to babies who live across the sea.

My ma has even sent some.

Why can't she think of me?

There's got to be a reason.

Oh, mama, tell me why.

If I'm not a baby,

Why did I want to cry?

I hear the doctor coming

And soon I'll be a wad

Of trash thrown in the garbage.

Then I'll be back with God.

He knows that I'm a baby,

And he will tell me why

My mama didn't love me

When I was too young to cry.

Thank you lady from Darlington.

MARY SMITH

Florence

