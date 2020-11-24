LETTER TO THE EDITOR: St. Ann’s vision becomes reality

For the past 80 years, St. Ann Catholic Parish in east Florence has always endeavored to meet the physical and spiritual needs of its parishioners and of the community they served. Dedicated on Oct. 19, 1941, St. Ann has over time acquired additional space and expanded its campus footprint.
In 2014, during his first few months as pastor, Fr. Noel P. Tria recognized the parish was flourishing but the facilities were not. The church building, parish hall, Youth Formation/CCD center and parish grounds had largely been untouched for 25 years. In 2015, Fr. Noel was affirmed by the parishioner’s generosity, their commitment and their rededication to fulfilling the church mission.
Working diligently over the next two years, parish leaders assembled a master vision for St. Ann’s future. The proposed projects outlined in this multi-phase project would address maintenance items, improve their ability to grow the campus footprint to meet the needs of their faith community, expand services to the community through continued development of the outreach programs and deepen the stewardship and discipleship of current members.
In 2016, parishioners volunteered to serve on committees to begin planning. Most Rev. Robert E. Guglielmone, Bishop of Charleston, had granted permission to begin a three-year capital pledge campaign. Parishioners were very generous in their response.
On Pentecost Sunday, June 9, 2019, Fr. Noel held a joyous groundbreaking ceremony followed by a parish picnic and fellowship. During the summer of 2019, the remaining buildings on the parish campus were upgraded and refurbished outside.
St. Ann recently completed construction in the first phase of a long-range plan. Completed in late August, the St. Ann Catholic Parish Life Center is a 50,000-square-foot, two-story state-of-the-art multimedia facility featuring classroom and meeting spaces, a commercial-grade kitchen, pantry and storage spaces. It features a main hall with seating capacity of 400 designed to accommodate a variety of parish activities.
A dedication ceremony following a Mass of Thanksgiving will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Guglielmone and Fr. Tria presiding.
We are grateful to Bishop Guglielmone; Msgr. Richard D. Harris, Vicar General; Msgr. D. Anthony Droze, Vicar General; John Barker, CFO, Diocese of Charleston; to Steve Kubilius, St. Ann Parish Finance Council; to Joan Billheimer and members of the Capital Campaign Committee; to the members of the Building and Fundraising Committees; and to the staff at St. Ann Parish for their patience, help, guidance and support in renewing our dream for the future of Saint Ann.
As wonderful as this Parish Life Center will be, even more important are the individuals, families, volunteers and friends of St. Ann – the living legacy – who have so generously contributed prayer, talent, service and sacrificial gifts to the construction and for their vision in continuing the dream for a bright future for all who will come to see St. Ann as a beacon of faith. We acknowledge all of our parish families, benefactors, donors and friends for their generosity and support in making our new facility a reality.
ELIZABETH E. WELDON
Florence
