LETTER TO THE EDITOR: St. Ann’s vision becomes reality

On Pentecost Sunday, June 9, 2019, Fr. Noel held a joyous groundbreaking ceremony followed by a parish picnic and fellowship. During the summer of 2019, the remaining buildings on the parish campus were upgraded and refurbished outside.

St. Ann recently completed construction in the first phase of a long-range plan. Completed in late August, the St. Ann Catholic Parish Life Center is a 50,000-square-foot, two-story state-of-the-art multimedia facility featuring classroom and meeting spaces, a commercial-grade kitchen, pantry and storage spaces. It features a main hall with seating capacity of 400 designed to accommodate a variety of parish activities.

A dedication ceremony following a Mass of Thanksgiving will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday with Bishop Guglielmone and Fr. Tria presiding.

We are grateful to Bishop Guglielmone; Msgr. Richard D. Harris, Vicar General; Msgr. D. Anthony Droze, Vicar General; John Barker, CFO, Diocese of Charleston; to Steve Kubilius, St. Ann Parish Finance Council; to Joan Billheimer and members of the Capital Campaign Committee; to the members of the Building and Fundraising Committees; and to the staff at St. Ann Parish for their patience, help, guidance and support in renewing our dream for the future of Saint Ann.