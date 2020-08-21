LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Students, just remember you are loved

Dear Student:
Know that you are loved today. So much is going on and may get in the way. Your life started out one way and now things go astray. Coronavirus is the challenge of the day. Please remember you are loved today.
It is time for school to begin. A time for learning and experiencing things anew. Making new friends can be challenging, too. Some maybe by video and/or some sitting in class next to you. Do the best that you can do.
Whether you are in the classroom or on a computer screen, you are absolutely loved. This is what I mean. Let the adults do what they believe is right. Do not get lost in the chaos of life. It may be a struggle or a fight. Study your lessons and believe it will be OK.
So, I challenge you today. Be the best version of yourself that you can be. Let determination guide you to learn in a new way. Comprehend what is taught. Let nothing stop you from being smart. It is OK. You are in our hearts every day. Just remember you are loved!
No one can take away what you retain. Your life is not mundane. I treasure the person that you are. Remember your loved ones are never far. I look forward to what you are about to do. Let your light shine. Let it shine through. Much success in the Fall of 2020. Keep your eyes on the prize. Someone cares about you.
NATALIE S. BEE
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!