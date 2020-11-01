LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support for unpatriotic Trump troubling

President JFK’s famous inaugural quote in 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” is just as challenging and patriotic today as it was almost 60 years ago. With this being said, in 2015, Donald J. Trump started his presidential campaign with the slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA). He was able to galvanize people who felt those words represented them as loyal, patriotic Americans. Patriotism, by definition, implies loyalty, protection, integrity and service with honesty in support of one’s own country. It cannot be defined by a single display of support; neither can it be described to advance one’s own personal agenda.
Many Americans, including our president, have denounced and denigrated NFL players for “kneeling” during the playing of the national anthem. These “patriots” consider this act to be unpatriotic and disrespectful to the American flag and to our country. Does kneeling during the national anthem carry equal distaste as that caused by some of the demonstrations and statements wielded by our candidate and 45th President (MAGA)? Let’s consider the following:
1. He called his American soldiers who “paid the ultimate price” “losers and suckers” and commented that a captured soldier is “not a hero”!
2. He, a said billionaire, refuses to support his own country in that he fails to pay his fair share of taxes. In fact, he paid no taxes for 15 years.
3. He was clearly shown to be incapable of singing “his” national anthem at a professional sporting event while defaming NFL players for kneeling.
4. He was forced to close his Trump University and Trump Charity for unethical practices and was fined for use of charitable funds for personal expenses.
5. He denounced and used force on peaceful demonstrators while defending several of his indicted White House employees and friends – even pardoning and excusing some of them in support of white-collar crime!
6. He had a “secret” bank account in China, of all places, while failing to pay taxes in the country of which he is president.
7. He denounces CDC scientists as “idiots,” and Democratic governors who disagree with him; and he encourages division to the extent that opponents are threatened with “deadly” harm by some of his supporters.
8. He has demonstrated such a lack of leadership during the current pandemic that millions of Americans, including the White House and Pentagon, have become infected with COVID-19, and more than 220,000 have died in nine months. President Obama would have been massacred for demonstrating such negligence and for using language unbefitting a president of the United States!
9. He claims to be smarter than the American military generals but admires dictators (Putin and Kim Jong Un).
It is very troubling that many veterans and American citizens have turned their backs on what might be called “unpatriotic” behaviors, as they have chosen to support a commander in-chief who disrespects and berates military personnel; and who consistently fails to contribute his fair share to advance the cause of American Democracy.
AGNES R. DEAS
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!